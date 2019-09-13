Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $14,518.00 in Stock

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jorge Enrique Gracia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of Sprint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40.

NYSE S traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,552. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.00 and a beta of 0.23. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sprint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

