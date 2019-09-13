Sprouts Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $378,137.00 and $116.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,888,186,262 coins. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

