S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Altaba comprises 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Altaba were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Altaba by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Altaba during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altaba during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AABA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 22,735,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. Altaba Inc has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

