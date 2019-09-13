S&T Bank PA Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.71% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $27,360.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,047 shares of company stock worth $1,799,221. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 165,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

