S&T Bank PA Purchases 14,117 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 3.1% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 194.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 278,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 265,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 2,014,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

