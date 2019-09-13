S&T Bank PA Purchases 69,695 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 226.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 2,741,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,774. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

