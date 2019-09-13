Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Steel Connect has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 5.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

