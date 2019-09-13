Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.