Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, 11,768 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 949,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

Student Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:STB)

Student Transportation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides school bus transportation and management services to public and private schools in North America. The company offers contracted, managed, special needs transportation, direct-to-parent, and charter services. It operates approximately 290 contracts with a fleet of 13,000 vehicles.

