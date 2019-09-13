Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $113,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. 470,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,776. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.24. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

