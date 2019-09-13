SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 885,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,754. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $612.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe acquired 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 155.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 685,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 392,170 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

