Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,250. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

