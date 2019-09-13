Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,707. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 120,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.