SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading Up 5.9%

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

About SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

