Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CHUY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

