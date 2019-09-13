Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Mobileiron worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,742,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 355,979 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 19,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,100. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $1,855,126.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,230,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,297 over the last ninety days. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

