Swiss National Bank Has $670,000 Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of PDF Solutions worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.35. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

