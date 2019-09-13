Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Vanguard by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Vanguard by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ulrich Trogele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,102.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,447,244.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $109,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AVD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.37. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AVD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

