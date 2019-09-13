Swiss National Bank Makes New $800,000 Investment in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 279,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 247.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 121,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $472.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

