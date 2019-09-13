Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,300 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 241,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,951. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

