Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of REX American Resources worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $59,477.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 10.64. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.83). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.