Swisscoin (SIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Swisscoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $944,968.00 and $42.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00141082 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,351.04 or 1.00319052 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Swisscoin

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

