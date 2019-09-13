Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00666769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 563,908,459 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

