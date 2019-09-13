Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $386,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,460. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRHC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.45. 116,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 163.09 and a beta of 1.67. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

