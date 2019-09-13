Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Acquired by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Talend accounts for about 5.0% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Talend were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talend alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLND shares. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talend in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.57. 48,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,017. Talend SA has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of -0.12.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.