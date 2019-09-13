Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 59,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 94,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the TrairÃ£o iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

