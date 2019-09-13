Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 387,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 241,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $39.90. 24,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,189. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.