Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.08. Tata Motors shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 48,392 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.