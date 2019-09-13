Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $150.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.43 million to $160.30 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $142.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $613.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.34 million to $649.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.44 million, with estimates ranging from $591.86 million to $676.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

TCO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE TCO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,391. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,281,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,670,000 after acquiring an additional 795,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 32.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,524,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,944,000 after acquiring an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

