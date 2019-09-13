Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys New Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 407,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $23.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

