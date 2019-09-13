Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,461 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 4,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,686. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

