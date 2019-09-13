Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $281,000 Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 145,264 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $563,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,684,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 97.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period.

FSP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 426,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

