Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Lowers Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 825,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

