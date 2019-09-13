Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Trims Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its position in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,123 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,570,432.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,892. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RESI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 180,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.35 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

