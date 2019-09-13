Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,262 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 754,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

