Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.74. Tekcapital shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 70,499 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tekcapital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.42.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

