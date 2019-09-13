TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading on Friday. 6,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,284. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

