THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Stock Price Down 5%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 18,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 69,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

