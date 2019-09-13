The Coca-Cola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 182,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,139 call options.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,001 shares of company stock worth $16,206,741. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 11,427,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,323. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

