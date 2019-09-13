TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 2,820,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,748. The stock has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 52,405 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

