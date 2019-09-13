Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0044 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $16.92 million and $657,336.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007246 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.