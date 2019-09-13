THETA (THETA) Market Cap Hits $99.63 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, Gate.io, WazirX and Fatbtc. During the last week, THETA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $99.63 million and $604,128.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.04384996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026798 BTC.

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Bithumb, Huobi, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

