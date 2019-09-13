Theta Token (THETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Theta Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Binance and Huobi. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.17 or 0.04372809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, WazirX, OKEx, DDEX, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

