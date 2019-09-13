ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

