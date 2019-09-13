TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) versus istar (NYSE:STAR) Head-To-Head Contrast

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TIER REIT and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIER REIT -12.84% -3.58% -1.69% istar 52.01% 22.16% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TIER REIT and istar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIER REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 istar 0 1 1 0 2.50

TIER REIT currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of ∞. istar has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given TIER REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TIER REIT is more favorable than istar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIER REIT and istar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIER REIT $218.52 million 0.00 -$5.02 million $1.61 N/A istar $798.12 million 1.01 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -13.60

TIER REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than istar. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIER REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TIER REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. istar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TIER REIT pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. istar pays out -42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TIER REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. istar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of TIER REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TIER REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of istar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TIER REIT has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

istar beats TIER REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

