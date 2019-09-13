Time New Bank Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $574,321.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BigONE, C2CX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, Bibox, Huobi, Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX, Ethfinex, C2CX, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

