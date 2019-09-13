Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.09

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $6.28. Tomtom shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 562 shares.

TMOAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tomtom in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tomtom in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

About Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

