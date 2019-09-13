Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $281.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,674. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.57 and a one year high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.