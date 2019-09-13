Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 36,913 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $73.11. 695,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,522. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.