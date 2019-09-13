Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 410,120 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 3,402,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

